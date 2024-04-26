63,018 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 812.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 27.3% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.77 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

