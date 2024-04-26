FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.
FNCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.34.
About FNCB Bancorp
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as savings account, money market, checking accounts, and certificate of deposit.
