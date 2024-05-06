T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,057,946,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,057,946,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,347,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,462,501. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,022,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

