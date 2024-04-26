Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. 688,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

