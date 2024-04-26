Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 176 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.90. 399,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,748. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

