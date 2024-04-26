Acuitas Investments LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 662,079 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $60,837.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,598.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $60,837.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,598.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $327,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVIR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 34,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,215. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

