Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.53. 146,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day moving average is $206.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

