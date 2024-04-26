Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.48. 395,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

