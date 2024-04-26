Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 2,323 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $18,062,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $16,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

