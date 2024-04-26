Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.39 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Loews by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Loews by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Loews by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of L stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.