Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $291.55

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $227.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.07. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.