Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.31 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $263.84 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00059555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,436,435 coins and its circulating supply is 859,613,385 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.