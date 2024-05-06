Cue Health (HLTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Cue Health to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Cue Health has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 526.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.82%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cue Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $0.14 on Monday. Cue Health has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cue Health in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc operates as a healthcare technology company. It provides the Cue Health platform that offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point-of-care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a range of health and wellness needs.

