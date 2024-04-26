Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.19% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

