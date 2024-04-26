Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.86%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
