B. Riley Comments on Taboola.com Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Taboola.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

TBLA opened at $4.20 on Friday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 297,411 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 984,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 490,149 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 23,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,805.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 55,325 shares of company stock worth $269,318 over the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

