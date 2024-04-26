Bank of America Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $43.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on D. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.10.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

