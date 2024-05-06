iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.20

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 10967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $707.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,381,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 206,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

