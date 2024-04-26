Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 354,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 149,701 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.64 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

