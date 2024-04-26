Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
