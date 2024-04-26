Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE SES traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 749,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,039. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.