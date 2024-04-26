Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.75. 408,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

