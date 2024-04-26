Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $66.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,907. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 430,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.