Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Catalent by 165.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

