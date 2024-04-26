Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.