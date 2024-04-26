Citigroup Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $8.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.73.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $862.12 million, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

