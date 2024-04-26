DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $4.51 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

