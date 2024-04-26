eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.