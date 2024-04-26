Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 6,610,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

