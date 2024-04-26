Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.80. 978,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71.

Insider Activity

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

