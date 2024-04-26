Evercore ISI Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $273.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.49. 927,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $190.45 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.