Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New $10.24 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.28. 252,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,636. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average is $171.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

