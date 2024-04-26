Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 4.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $471,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 192,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

