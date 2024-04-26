Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $556.74. 2,412,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,036. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

