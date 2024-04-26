American Water Works Company, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 74,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 640,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 104,155 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,700,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 35.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

