GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $254,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MSI opened at $348.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.21 and a 200-day moving average of $321.52.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

