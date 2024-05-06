iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.14

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 190581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,984,000.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

