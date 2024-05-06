iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.14

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 190581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,984,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

