iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.14

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 190581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
