iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.79

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.79 and last traded at $104.49, with a volume of 117795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.45.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a market cap of $872.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

