GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,992,000 after buying an additional 1,098,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

BAX stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

