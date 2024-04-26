1,199 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $10,839,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $6,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $225.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.37. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.88 and a 12 month high of $255.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.