Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.03. 424,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after buying an additional 210,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

