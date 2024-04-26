Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $47.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of MC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 299,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,318. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,116,455.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

