Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,698. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.45.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

