Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.89 to $7.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.10. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.06.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.00. 629,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average is $184.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

