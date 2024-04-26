Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 233,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hub Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.