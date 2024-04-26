Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,427. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

