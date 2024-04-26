Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.15

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 36710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$953.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of C$173.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7604167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Obsidian Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$231,112.00. In related news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$177,172.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

