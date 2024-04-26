JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

JELD opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 2.35. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

