Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of €33.63 ($35.77).

STVN opened at €27.52 ($29.28) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($38.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

