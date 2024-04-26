Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $330,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $325,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

